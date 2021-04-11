Word of South Festival continues during pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the pandemic slowing and vaccines on the rise, event organizers for the Word of South Festival worked to bring live music back to Tallahassee.

"Our local government supported providing a health and safety plan and worked with us to create a health and safety plan," said Sara Marchessault, organizer for the event.

Word of South was planned around social distancing and masks requirements. There was also a limited number of event-goers allowed at what was supposed to be an outdoor music and literature festival in Cascades Park.

Strong storms on Saturday forced the performances inside at three local venues to ensure the COVID-19 safety measures: The Moon, The Young Actors Theater and St. Johns Episcopal Church.

"There are vaccines, and we know a lot more now about how to protect yourself and others around you than we did last year when everything first started, and so a decision was made to move forward since it is primarily an outdoor event, and I think people are just itching to get back out and see some live music," said Trinity Gonzalez, hospitality director for Word of South.

The Word of South Festival will come to a close Sunday night at Cascades Park. Tickets are sold out.