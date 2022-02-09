Word of South Festival announces 2022 artist lineup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Word of South Festival in Tallahassee released its 2022 artist lineup on Wednesday.

Word of South began in 2015 and is known for its celebration of music and literature, with performances from nationally-renowned authors and musicians across eight stages in Cascades Park.

This year's festival will take place the weekend of April 8 through 10 and is scheduled to feature more than 100 authors and musicians.

Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson will kick off the 2022 Word of South Festival at the Capital City Amphitheater on Friday, April 8.

Although Friday’s event is ticketed, the remainder of all festival events throughout the weekend will be free. Word of South is most well-known for its “mu-aushup” performances, mixing elements of music and literature together.

This year’s festival showcases authors who write about music, musicians who also are authors, authors and musicians trading places and everything in between, according to the festival.

Some notable artists who will be performing at the festival this year include Rickie Lee Jones, Mike Donehey, Allison Russell, Son Little, and the Dedicated Men of Zion, plus a tribute to the jazz greats Nat and Cannonball Adderley, which features some of the top saxophone players in the country.

For a full list of artists scheduled for the Word of South Festival, click here.