Word of South brings a weekend long literature and music festival to Cascades Park in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cascades Park was flooded with people attending Friday's live concert to kick off The Word of South Festival.

Over the next two days, people in the community will get a chance to learn how literature and music share a connection.

Friday's show began at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater in Cascades Park.

Musicians and authors performing on stages around the park and giving the community a chance to connect with them is what this festival is all about.

Musicians will be playing live music and authors reading their books is the perfect event for Tallahassee.

"We are a city that's innovative and forward thinking. We are open to arts and culture events and we do have a strong literary and music loving community," said Sara Marchassault.

Sara Marchessault, Director of Word of South Festival, said she watched the festival grow over seven years and being able to connect music and literature is a connection she wants everyone to experience.

She said this year the festival has a unique component catered to children.

"We're hosting literacy lane which is a new idea that we're excited to try where we are planning interactive stations for children and families," said Marchessault.

She said the children that attend will have an opportunity to go home with a free book donated by Early Learning Coalition.

Word of South is a free weekend long event with multiple stages for performances and workshops set up around Cascades Park.

"To be able to have the weekend be here and be able to see all the people enjoy this festival that is for Tallahassee very very special and I think it's garnering a lot of repeat attendees," said Elizabeth Anderson.

A place for people that are passionate about the art of communication. "

They are crafting something. They are using words and there experiences and emotions to try and elicit something out of the audience," said Anderson.

Words that allow strangers to connect to music in the best way.

The Word of South festival is Saturday April 9th and Sunday April 10th.

For a schedule of performances head to Word of South Festival.