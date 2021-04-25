Woodville Community Center pop-up vaccine clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Getting vaccines to hard-to-reach areas is the goal of County Commissioner Bill Proctor and Team Excellence International today, with people still now showing up.

The group had 600 Pfizer doses available at the Woodville Community Center.

But only 32 people showed up.

Even though they had low turnout, organizers say they're going to keep bringing vaccines to rural communities to help those that can't get make it to Tallahassee.

"A lot of people in the rural community are not intertwined with the City, and the public locations are extremely hard to get to," said organizer Don Tolliver. "So if you bring the shot to the actual individual, they'll have an opportunity in their own community, and they'll feel safe coming into their own community to get these shots themselves."

The department of Health says about 35 percent of people eligible for the vaccine in Leon County have received at least one dose.