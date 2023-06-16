Women Wednesdays starting Summer School program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Women Wednesday's is starting a new program for people that want to expand their business skills.

It's called Summer School and will have a mix of in person and virtual classes geared towards entrepreneurs and innovators. The courses will focus on branding, networking, technology, and finance.

We spoke with Tamara Smith, Speaker Series Coordinator for Women Wednesdays, who says entrepreneurship is on the rise.

"That kind of theme of support that we foster here at Women Wednesdays, we wanted to bring it to everyone in course form," Smith said. "So whether they're on a beach this summer or at home they'll have an opportunity to do some learning."

Each class costs $15 or $180 for the full series. Women Wednesdays members get a 20% discount. You can go to the Women Wednesdays website for more information.