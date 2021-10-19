Women Wednesdays, FSU team up for women's success in business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Creating a collaborative community for women to be successful in business is goal of the partnership with Women Wednesdays and the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship at Florida State University. They're partnering up to bring women of all ages together.

Students, staff, alumni and anyone in the community can learn about becoming an entrepreneur while also hearing from local business owners about what it takes to succeed at a panel happening this week.

Founder of Women Wednesdays, Barbara Wescott, said partnerships like these will only strengthen their mission.

"Women are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs, black women, in particular, are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs, and we're all on a mission to make Tallahassee a number one city for women and this is a big step forward in that effort," said Wescott.

The panel discussion, which will also highlight National Women in Entrepreneurship Week, is happening online and in-person on Wednesday at the Jim Moran Building, starting at 1 p.m.