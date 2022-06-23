TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Women supporting women, an initiative through a local non profit catering to uplift and encourage women in Tallahassee.

Shanika Jackson is the Founder of From Ashes to Beauty non profit.

She holds empowerment brunches to give women a safe space to express themselves, be vulnerable, and share stories.

Jackson said she grew up in Tallahassee and she knows how important it is for women to connect with each other and understand they're not alone.

"For women we have on this cape. We feel like we have to be superwomen so I wanted to create a safe environment so we can just take of the cape, it's not I'm a mother, I'm not a daughter, But I'm a queen" said Shanika Jackson.

Jackson said all women come from different backgrounds, but they all have one story.

The Women Empowerment Brunch is Saturday, June 25th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hudson Center.

The brunch is free and open to men and women but you must RSVP on Eventbrite.