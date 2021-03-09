Women construction workers appreciated during National Women in Construction Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Brittany Maxwell and Cari Kelly are two of the women making things happen at Southern Standard Construction.

"Working for the people in the industry is great. Everyone is real and genuine," said Brittany Maxwell, Chief Financial officer of Southern Standard Construction.

"It kind of sounds weird to be an art major and go into construction, but it's actually really cool," said Cari Kelly, Director of Communications.

They have been working on projects like the Florida State Vaccine Site and the So Mo Walls project. Also part of the women being highlighted in the Big Bend as part of Women in construction week.

"It's just the excitement of the construction in it of itself, to see the building come together," said Office Engineer April Oneill

On Monday, Women Wednesday's, the Office of Economic Vitality, the National Association of Women in Construction and other organizations teamed up to highlight women in construction, getting things done in the Big Bend.

As women's roles in construction grow, it's something Women's Wednesday Creator Barbara Wescott says more attention needs to be brought to.

"It's a fast growing field of opportunity, so for women looking for great opportunities, good pay good jobs.. it's a great place to start and look into," said Wescott.

And when it comes to opportunities for women, Southern Standard is leading the way, with six women making up the company's 12 person team.

Owner Wayne Mayo says it has been made better because women are part of it.

"We have some key women in leadership roles in our organization. They really are the engine that drives the bus that we're on," said Mayo.