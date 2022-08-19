Woman sustains life-threatening injury in early morning shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman was shot at the Marathon gas station on Tennessee Street at 3 a.m. Friday morning.

According to reports, an occupied vehicle entered the business parking lot at 2259 W. Tennessee St., and numerous shots were fired.

One victim inside the vehicle was shot and she sustained life-threatening injuries. She's been taken to the hospital.

This is an open and active investigation. Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak to an officer on scene to call TPD at (850)891-4200. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.