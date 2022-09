TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman sustained a non life threatening injury after being robbed and shot at Canyon Park Apartments.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the victim met with the suspect at the apartments, which is when the incident took place.

The victim then drove from the incident location to a residence in the 4200 block of Ridgehaven Road where law enforcement was contacted.

TPD states that this is an open, active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.