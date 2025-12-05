Woman killed, another in critical condition after crash in Leon County Thursday

A 74-year-old woman has died after a head-on collision on Thomasville Road in Leon County Thursday night, per the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report says it happened at around 9 p.m. near Iamonia Cut-Off Road.

The patrol says the 74-year-old was driving south in the northbound lanes on Thomasville Road when she hit a 23-year-old driver in a sedan head-on.

The report says the 74-year-old was pronounced dead on scene. The 23-year-old was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert. She is in critical condition.

The report did not detail why or how the driver ended up in oncoming traffic.

FHP Traffic Homicide Investigators are on scene. The FHP says all northbound lanes of Thomasville Road are shut down.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we learn more.

