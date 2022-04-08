Woman dies in vehicle crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A woman is dead following an accident Thursday morning in Madison County.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol at 6:35 a.m. FHP responded to a two vehicle crash on State Road 53 at County Road 150.

A sedan stopped at a stop sign and a flashing red light, facing east on County Road 150.

A tractor trailer, which was driven by a 69-year-old man of Quitman, Georgia, was traveling southbound on State Road 53.

The report says the sedan, which was driven by a 28-year-old woman of Madison, drove east and entered the path of the tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer front hit the left side of the sedan. The FHP reports says the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on scene by the Madison County EMS.

Family members of the victim were notified. The report notes the driver of the tractor trailer did not sustain any injuries.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.