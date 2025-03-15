With tornadoes possible overnight, Woodville neighbors recall the last outbreak

There is a 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather in western parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia

The storms are expected between midnight at 4:00 A.M. on Sunday, March 16th

WATCH the video for what you should know about being prepared

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What looks like it may be the strongest storm system of 2025, so far, is reaching our communities.

I’m Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, checking in on final preparations as people living in vulnerable neighborhoods pray this won’t be as disastrous as last May's twisters.

Neighbor- "Definitely a lot of talk in the community. What's the next move? What are we going to do?”

A bit of uncertainty and weariness taking over neighborhoods across the Big Bend ahead of severe weather overnight.

Kevin Peters, Emergency Management Director of Leon County - “This is really shaping up to be the strongest weather so far in 2025.”

Officials in Leon County advising neighbors that although the highest risks will be much further west of Tallahassee, it’s still important to keep your guard up.

Peters - “Have a way to get emergency alerts, have your disaster kit ready and know what you’re going to do if that alert goes off. Know where your safe room in your home is at so you can get to a safe place as high winds may come through early Sunday morning.”

Vulnerable communities like Woodville, keeping a close eye on developments.

Neighbor - “Super scary. It's always something you think of like, ‘oh, it won't happen to me,’ you know? And it did.”

The potential for damaging winds— a sore spot for neighbors here, where almost a year ago unprecedented tornadoes shredded through the town.

Neighbor - “The tornadoes last May changed the physical appearance of Woodville. I found houses I didn't know were there. Old houses where the trees were just smashed up.”

A kind of trauma that left many neighbors refusing to take their chances on severe weather threats moving forward.

Neighbor - “My family? We're going to head somewhere out of town, whether that's, you know, further north of Tallahassee. We live in a trailer. So that's always super important for us to get good shelter.”

This weekend’s system is not the kind that calls for intense hurricane prep nor panic.

Peters - “But the key thing to remember is that disasters know no season in the state of Florida. We can have strong weather all year long. That’s why it’s very important to have your disaster plan, disaster supply kit, and have ways to receive severe weather warnings throughout the year— whether it’s spring severe weather or hurricanes during the summer.”

If you live in a mobile home, officials encourage neighbors to stay home and informed through Sunday morning. In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

