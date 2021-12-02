Winter Festival returns to Tallahassee, businesses excited for increased foot traffic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a sign of the season, lights are going up in Downtown Tallahassee to bring back the Winter Festival!

After the pandemic canceled last year's event, business owners like Susan Roth say they are excited to welcome back the crowds.

"Especially in the Downtown area, it was a significant loss for these local businesses," said Roth.

She is the co-owner of Andrew's Downtown. After last year's disappointment, she's getting her workers into the holiday spirit this time around.

"We are really trying to bring in our whole team to be here to satisfy everybody," added Roth.

Roth isn't the only person eager for the event. Director of Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority, Elizabeth Emmanuel works year-round to attract business to these streets, shops and restaurants.

"I think we've all really missed having that sense of community that these events bring," said Emmanuel.

Similar to other years, this year's winter fest includes a Candy Cane Lane, four stages of live entertainment and a nighttime holiday parade on Dec. 4.

"It's wonderful to be able to look around and see your neighbors," said Emmanuel.

"We want all the customers to not just come and enjoy the festival but we want them to enjoy Andrew's," said Roth.

All while contributing to our local economy.

The 35th Tallahassee Winter Festival will happen Saturday, Dec. 4 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Tallahassee.

The Jingle Bell Run begins at 6:15 p.m. and you can register in person from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There is a $20 fee to participate. The first 1,800 registered runners are guaranteed a long-sleeve t-shirt, Santa hat and a jingle bell for their shoe. The distance of the run is about 1.7 miles long.

The Nighttime Holiday Parade will begin on Monroe Street downtown at 7:15 p.m.

For more information on all things Winter Festival and other upcoming winter events, click here.