Winter coat drive by Thomas County Cares brings urgent support to the homeless community

Thomas County CARES is the only nonprofit in Thomas County dedicated solely to serving the homeless.

The winter coat drive has already collected 35 coats, to gather more by November 30.



Watch the video to see why this service is much needed in Thomas County.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

The cold season hits hardest for those without shelter, and this nonprofit has helped over 130 people last month alone.

Im showing you how they're bringing warmth and hope through their winter coat drive.

Thomas County CARES is the only nonprofit here focused solely on helping the homeless.

Along with recovery support and job help, this season they're asking the community for donations of warm coats and clothing to keep our neighbors safe this winter.

"They're helping me get back on my feet so to speak, so I can move on and continue my life as planned," said Vick.

Bobby's journey with Thomas County CARES began when he found himself in a tough spot.

Once a volunteer, he later relied on the same services for support when he became homeless.

Now, he's working to help others in the same situation.

"That doesn't only include those who live in encampments, but it also includes those who live in transitional housing, those that go to the shelter, or maybe are couch surfing on a friend's couch. All those people need to be serviced," said Murphy.

Tammy Murphy, Co-founder of Thomas County CARES tells me carrying winter clothing is a luxury our homeless neighbors don't have.

"They don't carry around their seasonal goods with them because traveling around is difficult. They have to get there on foot and they've got backpacks. So carrying winter clothes all Summer is impossible," said Murphy.

With just three days into the drive, they've already collected 35 coats.

But with winter approaching, the need is urgent, and so are the demands.

"They need socks, they need jackets, they need blankets without a doubt… I mean they would die. A lot of them are in frail conditions anyway," said Vick.

The drive will be open until November 30th, so there's still time to drop off a coat and make a difference.

For assistance or to donate to Thomas County CARES, please call 615-426-0729.

Click here for more information.