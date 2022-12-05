Willie Nelson and Family set to perform at Amphitheater at Cascades Park

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Willie Nelson and Family is set to perform at the Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park in March 2023.

According to the Leon County Government, tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, at noon for the performance, which is set to take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. the day of the performance. Prices are $45 for general admission, $60 for P2 reserved and $80 for P1 reserved.

The show is sponsored in part by Proof Brewing Co.

For more information or to purchase tickets beginning on Dec. 9, visit www.capitalcityamphitheater.com/events.

