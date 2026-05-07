Wildfire in Lafayette County brings heavy smoke, school and road closures

Schools remain closed in Lafayette County as a wildfire continues to burn hundreds of acres there.

The Florida Forest Service says the South Canal fire has burned 1200 acres and is only 30% contained.

Dozens of firefighters are working to put out the flames using dozers, helicopters, and tanker planes. The county sheriff's office says the fire is moving northeast toward US-27 and CR-420.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed parts of US 27 and SR 51 due to the thick smoke and low visibility. Those roads were later reopened. The sheriff's office says neighbors should expect reduced visibility and smoky conditions in that area.

Lafayette County Schools announced schools were closing Thursday morning due to the wildfire. Those closures will continue through Friday.

The Mallory Swamp Tract is also closed until further notice.

Taylor County Emergency Management said neighbors who live in Tennille or near the county line may also notice smoky conditions.

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