Wild Adventures to offer 'Back to School' splash event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Wild Adventures is set to host a "Back to School Splash" event, allowing discounted admission with a school supply donation and free admission for school staff members.

Those that wish to attend may dive into the Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark fun on July 30 through July 31, and August 6 through August 7.

Teachers and school staff receive free admission only if their school ID or paycheck stub is presented.

Other attendants receive 50% off admission only if their school supply donation values at least $10 to Teacher's Harvest.

'Back to School' discounted tickets may not be purchased online nor combined with other promotions or offers.

For more information, visit www.wildadventures.com.