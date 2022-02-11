Wild Adventures to cover employees' tuition costs

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Victor Paz is a zookeeper at Wild Adventures Theme Park. He's worked his way up the ranks since 2017.

"My favorite animal would have to be the sloths," Paz said. "Actually started off as a photographer and then liked actually worked my way up to having the position I am right now."

But he has bigger aspirations and Wild Adventures is about to help him do just that.

"When I heard the news, I was very excited like they're really gonna help me with my education."

Wild Adventures and Herschend Family Entertainment announced it will cover tuition for employees.

"You know one of our goals here at Wild Adventures and Herschend Family Entertainment is to lead with love"

Adam Floyd Marketing Communications Manager at Wild Adventures.

"We look at helping our team members pursue their dreams as a goal of ours."

Wild Adventures— also hiring and is looking to fill 500 jobs. Floyd says the theme park is one of the biggest employers in the entire area. Within the past few years, he says it's been a struggle to find workers.

"Over the past couple of years, it has been challenging to find employees here in the area, but we expect that to change over the next year."

Floyd says even with the turnover, they've had employees turn jobs at the park into an everlasting adventure.

"Like with any workplace you'll see a certain amount of turnover, but we have had folks who have made their entire careers here at Wild Adventures including folks here running lines and are now our directors."

Wild Adventures will be holding a job fair this Saturday at the park from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The park officially opens on March 19.