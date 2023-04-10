Wild Adventures to offer free admission to teachers, school employees

Wild Adventures Theme Park is set to celebrate its Teacher Appreciation Weekend with free admission for teachers and school employees, beginning April 14.

According to the theme park, the free admission will be offered April 14 through April 16 for teachers, principals, support staff, and any other individuals that are employed by a public or private school, college, or daycare.

Those that are eligible must present their employee ID or proof of employment.

For more information, visit wildadventures.com.