Wild Adventures to add new restaurant, live music venue in 2022

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Wild Adventures park is expanding in March 2022, with more than 300 jobs available.

The amusement park is currently hiring right now in their zoo department, attractions, and restaurants.

The park announced additions that will be unveiled in 2022, including a new restaurant and live music venue, a partnership with Georgia Beer Company, new and expanded festivals, new nighttime events, a new animal attraction and more.

This is also the first time the park will be selling alcohol.

Marketing and Communications Manager Adam Floyd said they're excited for Water's Edge Brews and Bites to join the family and guests are in for an exclusive treat.

"We partnered with Georgia Beer Company who's going to come in and they're going to bring specially brewed beer made just for Wild Adventures that you'll only be able to have here and it's an incredible partnership that we're proud of and we're looking forward to introducing that to our guest next year," said Floyd.

Alcohol will only be allowed in designated areas though, according to Wild Adventures.

The park will also be adding animals from Asia and Africa to their Wanyama Overlook exhibit making this the largest animal habitat the park has seen in over a decade.

For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.