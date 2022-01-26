Wild Adventures seeking 500 new hires for 2022 season

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park is looking to hire 500 new team members for the upcoming 2022 season.

"Wild Adventures is a great place to work for great people, and we are a premiere employer in the region, especially for those looking for supplemental income sources on weekends or those looking to enter the workforce with little to no experience,” said Susan Pinkerton, director of administration.

Wild Adventures has increased its starting pay with some line level positions starting at $10 an hour and season leadership positions starting at $12 an hour or more.

“Our seasonal leadership roles are really great for younger people who gain experience leading teams and businesses within the park,” said Pinkerton. “It’s the kind of experience that can be applied no matter what full-time career path is being pursued.”

Most departments are currently hiring, including admissions, aquatics, attractions, food and beverage, games, merchandise, photography and more.

“When you join our team, you become part of a group of people who love spending time together and building unforgettable experiences for our guests and each other,” said Pinkerton. “All of our team members also receive the best benefit, a free Season Pass with tickets to offer to family and friends throughout the year.”

All interested applicants can pre-register for the job fairs by completing an online application at WildAdventures.com/jobs [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Applicants must be at least 15-years-old.

Those attending the job fair should dress in business casual attire. Some positions will require special skills tests, such as math for cash handling positions.