Wild Adventures offering free admission to Hurricane Ian Evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering Hurricane Ian evacuees free admission on Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone that is displaced due to Hurricane Ian impacts will be given free admission on October 1 and October 2 if a valid ID or proof of residency from Florida counties under mandatory evacuation is provided, according to Wild Adventures.

The Florida counties with mandatory evacuation include:



Alachua

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

Flagler

Franklin

Gilchrist

Glades

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Lee

Levy

Manatee

Nassau

Orange

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Seminole

St. Johns

Taylor

Volusia

Sarasota

To view a list of counties under evacuation orders, visit www.floridadisaster.org.