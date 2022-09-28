Watch Now
Wild Adventures offering free admission to Hurricane Ian Evacuees

Wild Adventures
Posted at 1:45 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 13:45:50-04

VALDOSTA, Ga.  — Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering Hurricane Ian evacuees free admission on Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone that is displaced due to Hurricane Ian impacts will be given free admission on October 1 and October 2 if a valid ID or proof of residency from Florida counties under mandatory evacuation is provided, according to Wild Adventures.

The Florida counties with mandatory evacuation include:

  • Alachua
  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Clay
  • Collier
  • Flagler
  • Franklin
  • Gilchrist
  • Glades
  • Hernando
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Lee
  • Levy
  • Manatee
  • Nassau
  • Orange
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Putnam
  • Seminole
  • St. Johns
  • Taylor
  • Volusia
  • Sarasota

To view a list of counties under evacuation orders, visit www.floridadisaster.org.

