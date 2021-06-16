Wild Adventures now hiring 15yo's to keep up with demand

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is now hiring 15-year-olds to meet the rising demand for employees.

“I really look at this as an opportunity for young teens to earn for themselves and gain experience that will serve them well moving forward,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “Our team members develop an excellent work ethic, acquire new skills and learn how to be leaders. I don’t think you can ask for a better first job.”

Available positions for 15-year-olds include merchandise, games, ride maintenance, attractions, aquatics, park services, admissions, and food and beverage. Valid work permits are required.

“We are also hiring for all departments and making changes to our hourly pay rates,” said Vigue. “We want to attract the best candidates to join our team and serve our guests.”

Wild Adventures said it will host a Job Fair on Monday, June 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with “on-the-spot” interviews.

Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application before the Job Fair at WildAdventures.com/Jobs.

“The hiring process is simple, and in many cases, we will present an employment offer before applicants leave the job fair,” said Vigue.

According to the website, Wild Adventures Theme Park is one of the area’s largest employers. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75.