Wild Adventures moves closer to adding campground

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a request from Wild Adventures to apply to a state program to expand.

During a Feb. 14 commission meeting, Wild Adventures was given approval by the board of commissioners to apply to participate in the Georgia Tourism Development Act program for the purpose of developing a campground that will be named the Safari Campground Resort.

The act requires approval from a local government entity before a business can apply to the state program.

Along with the board's approval, the chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is tasked to execute documents required by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to move forward with the process.

"Wild Adventures is a huge economic engine for Lowndes County and continues to attract tourists from all over the southeast each year,” a spokesperson for Lowndes County told ABC 27 Friday. “This newest development will take the theme park to the next level."

Wild Adventures' next move with the project is in progress.

"Wild Adventures is always looking for fun and unique experiences for our guests, and we are excited to be announcing major expansion plans for Wild Adventures in the coming weeks," Adam Floyd a spokesperson for Wild Adventures told ABC 27 Friday.

According to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the act allows companies that build new in-state tourism attraction projects to keep a portion of their sales tax revenues for 10 years.

The project must meet the requirements of costing at least $1 million, attract at least 25% of its visitors from out of the state following the third year of the project and be a significant and positive economic impact on the state that also competes with other in-state tourism attractions.

According to a board document from the meeting, it is expected the project will not lead to Lowndes County accruing any expenses.