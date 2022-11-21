Wild Adventures Christmas to begin with free admission, additional days and more

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park is set to begin its annual Christmas celebration with additional operating days, new Christmas-themed additions and free admission for families, first responders, military personnel and teachers impacted by recent hurricanes.

“As we observe Thanksgiving and begin our Wild Adventures Christmas event, we want to show our gratitude for those who have made it their life’s work to serve our communities,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing. “We also want to provide a few days of fun for our neighbors who were impacted by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole."

Wild Adventures Christmas is set to begin Nov. 25 - 27, which is the opening weekend of the annual Christmas celebration.

According to Wild Adventures' press release, free admission will be offered to first responders, active and retired military, teachers and school support staff along with up to four immediate family members with proof of employment.

Complimentary admission is also being offered during the opening weekend for Florida counties that were under voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders during both Hurricane Nicole and Hurricane Ian.

Click here to view list of eligible counties.

According to Floyd, Wild Adventures Christmas has been given three additional operating days, moving the event up to take place the day after Thanksgiving to ensure guests experience the full celebration.

Additions to the annual celebration will reportedly include Candy Cane Express, "A Very Puppet Christmas", "Magic of Christmas Parade", a new S'mores Village and Georgia's Largest Snow Foam Party.

