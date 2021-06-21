Wild Adventures holding job fair

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — If you have a teen looking for a job this summer, check out Wild Adventures.

The Georgia theme park is now accepting applications from anyone 15 and older.

Wild Adventures is holding a job fair Monday from four to seven,

Adam Floyd, Marketing Communications Manager for Wild Adventures said with more people becoming vaccinated, they expect record numbers this year, and need the extra help.

"Now that we are fully outside of those COVID restrictions, it really is nice to see families flooding back into the park now that we're open, said Floyd. "Those families are here to make memories that they want to repeat over and over again. that's what we're all about here at wild adventures. Seeing those guests come back and the numbers that they're coming back in is really heart warming to see."

If you're interested in attending the job fair, click here to fill out an application before you go.

