Wild Adventures hiring 200 for new fall event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is hosting job fairs every Monday afternoon to hire employees for a new fall event: Great Pumpkin Luminights.

The park is seeking to hire more than 200 new employees immediately for the remainder of summer and to prepare for the new fall event.

“Great Pumpkin Luminights is the largest new event Wild Adventures has ever added. It will feature larger-than-life pumpkin sculptures, new entertainment and the return of the Pumpkin Spice Festival, but it’s our exceptional team members that will really bring this event to life,” said Jon Vigue, the vice president and general manager. “I would encourage anyone who loves putting smiles on faces to apply to join our team.”

Positions are available in all departments, including attractions, food and beverage, park services, maintenance, games, photography and more.

According to Vigue, some positions start at $10 an hour.

“It’s incredibly important to us that we have the right team members in place to welcome those guests and provide an unforgettable experience,” said Jon Vigue,

Wild Adventures is currently hosting Job Fairs every Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with “on-the-spot” interviews. Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application before the Job Fairs at WildAdventures.com/Jobs. Applicants must be at least 15-years-old.

“The hiring process is simple, and in many cases, we will present an employment offer before applicants leave the job fair,” said Vonda Buzanski, human resources manager.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

