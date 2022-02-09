Wild Adventures employees to receive 100% free tuition

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Wild Adventures Theme Park's parent company, Herschend Enterprises, announced Wednesday that it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books of all employees who choose to pursue further education.

The plan is a part of the parent company's GROW U program, which they say aims to make it exponentially easier for employees at all levels to pursue their personal and professional dreams through education.

The program officially launches on Feb. 24 for all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees at Wild Adventures and all other Herschend-owned attractions.

"We care deeply about our team members' desire for personal and professional growth, which is why Wild Adventures has always been a great place to work for anyone looking to gain experience, advance their careers or further their education," said Jon Vigue, Wild Adventures Vice President and General Manager.

Wild Adventures is currently looking to hire over 500 team members for the park's 2022 Season. Herschend's GROW U. will be available to all new team members beginning on their first day of employment.

For information on open positions at Wild Adventures, click here.