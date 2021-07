VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is holding a naming contest for a new baby lemur.

The theme park has three names for the baby ring-tailed lemur to choose from: Momo, Neo, and Domino.

Voting is open now and closes Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The contest also includes a family 4-pack giveaway on the Park's Facebook page, available by clicking here.

To vote, click here.

Wild Adventures will announce the winning name and the winner of the family 4-pack, Thursday, July 29.