Wild Adventures announces 2022 concert lineup

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Wild Adventures Theme Park announced their 2022 concert lineup on Thursday, which includes 10 live concerts from artists featuring the likes of Jeff Foxworthy, Digital Underground and Skillet.

“Our All-Star Concert Series returns this Season with performances from 15 incredible artists and bands,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “Every act in our lineup is either a Platinum-selling artist or an award-winning musician, and we couldn’t be more excited to share these shows with our guests.”

The full list of musical performances and special events is below.

April 30: Gabby Barret

Gabby Barret May 7: John Fogerty

John Fogerty May 14: Danny Gokey

Danny Gokey June 4: Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne June 11: Tamela Mann

Tamela Mann June 18: Three Dog Night (Passholder Appreciation Concert)

Three Dog Night (Passholder Appreciation Concert) June 25: TobyMac

TobyMac July 16: Jeff Foxworthy

Jeff Foxworthy July 23: Tag Team, C+C Music Factory, Digital Underground

Tag Team, C+C Music Factory, Digital Underground July 30: Skillet

Skillet August 6: Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who, Foghat

Reserved seats for the concerts go on sale for Wild Adventures’ Gold and Silver Passholders starting at 9 a.m. on Feb. 28. The park’s Bronze Passholders and the general public can purchase reserved concert seats starting on March 7.

General Concert Admission is included as a free benefit of a Wild Adventures Season Pass. Starting this year, guests visiting with a daily park admission ticket will need to purchase General Concert Admission or a Reserved Concert Seat to attend a concert.

Wild Adventures opens for the 2022 season on March 19.