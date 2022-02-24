Watch
Wild Adventures announces 2022 concert lineup

Posted at 10:44 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 10:44:50-05

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Wild Adventures Theme Park announced their 2022 concert lineup on Thursday, which includes 10 live concerts from artists featuring the likes of Jeff Foxworthy, Digital Underground and Skillet.

“Our All-Star Concert Series returns this Season with performances from 15 incredible artists and bands,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “Every act in our lineup is either a Platinum-selling artist or an award-winning musician, and we couldn’t be more excited to share these shows with our guests.”

The full list of musical performances and special events is below.

  • April 30: Gabby Barret
  • May 7: John Fogerty
  • May 14: Danny Gokey
  • June 4: Brothers Osborne
  • June 11: Tamela Mann
  • June 18: Three Dog Night (Passholder Appreciation Concert)
  • June 25: TobyMac
  • July 16: Jeff Foxworthy
  • July 23: Tag Team, C+C Music Factory, Digital Underground
  • July 30: Skillet
  • August 6: Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who, Foghat

Reserved seats for the concerts go on sale for Wild Adventures’ Gold and Silver Passholders starting at 9 a.m. on Feb. 28. The park’s Bronze Passholders and the general public can purchase reserved concert seats starting on March 7.

General Concert Admission is included as a free benefit of a Wild Adventures Season Pass. Starting this year, guests visiting with a daily park admission ticket will need to purchase General Concert Admission or a Reserved Concert Seat to attend a concert.

Wild Adventures opens for the 2022 season on March 19.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

