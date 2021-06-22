WIC fruits and vegetables vouchers increase for FL families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida families receiving WIC funds will receive an additional $35 voucher for fruits and vegetables from June through September.

Florida WIC will be implementing the CVB increase beginning June 1, 2021, until September 30, 2021.

All women and children 1 – 4 years old who participate in the WIC Program will receive an increase in their fruits and vegetables cash voucher to $35 per participant, per month.

For example, a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old child will receive a total of $70 cash voucher to use on fruits and vegetables per month from June – September 2021.

Fruits and vegetables can be fresh, frozen or canned. Any brand, variety, size, with no added sugar, syrup, artificial sweeteners, fat, or oil. Organic fruits and vegetables are allowed.

On March 12, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) authorized State WIC Agencies to enhance the WIC benefit for a period of four months, expanding the vegetable and fruit voucher from $9/month for children and $11/month for women to $35 per month, per participant.

WIC’s vegetable and fruit voucher is known as the Cash Value Benefit (CVB).

WIC customer service representatives are available Monday-Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at 850-404-6350.

For more information on enrollment and eligibility for the WIC Program in Leon, Franklin, and Wakulla counties, please call 850-404-6350. For WIC in Madison County, please call 850-973-5000, option 3. For WIC in Jefferson County, call 850-342-0167, and for WIC in Taylor County, call 850-584-5024.