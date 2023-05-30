Whole Child Leon hosts FREE developmental screening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happening June 2, Whole Child Leon is hosting a FREE developmental screening.

The screening is a one stop shop testing kids' vision, hearing, motor skills, and dental just to name a few. The event is for children ages 6 months up to 5 years old.

The screening is designed to catch any developmental delays such as delayed speech, autism, and nutrition. If something is detected families are connected in that very moment with resources that will provide the intervention a child may need.

“Children should be screened once a year. The earlier that we can detect any kind of concern or developmental delay there’s an intervention for it and we know that children can enter school ready to learn,” said Courtney Atkins, executive director of Whole Child Leon.

Friday’s screening event is full but Whole Child Leon still encourages parents to call to find out what other screenings are available and when they will have their next free screening day.