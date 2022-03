TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Whirlaway Drive in the Killearn neighborhood is now closed as Florida Highway Patrol and Leon County Sheriff's Office works a motorcycle crash with injuries.

An LCSO spokesperson says deputies were called to the crash on the 2900 block of Whirlaway Trail just before 9 P.M. Sunday evening.

The road is expected to be blocked for the next two to three hours as law enforcement works the accident.

So far, there are no specifics on the crash.