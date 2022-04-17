What you need to know before Monday's IRS tax deadline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sydney Labombard was able to get her taxes done during the final week to file, that date ending on Monday.

"It's something that I knew I could get done quickly, I definitely should have done it earlier, but I'm glad I got it done when I did," said Lobombard. "It went really well, it was pretty simple."

However, Labombard came to H&R block with a problem she was hoping to get fixed.

"I never received my stimulus check from last year," said Labombard.

Djenaba Burns with Everlasting Touch Tax Service said that's a problem with an easy solution.

"You need to make sure that you accurately record how much you actually received, so if there's more due, you can collect that on the tax return," said Burns.

Although not taxed, Stimulus payments and Child Tax Credits are still needed to be recorded on 2022 tax forms, if you already sent in your forms however, Burns said you can still make your adjustments.

"You have three years from the time it's filed to fix your returns to do what's called an amendment, a 1040x, you'll just add the information that was missed, we can send it off electronically, and you should get paid within months."

For Burns, who's already helped over a hundred people this week meet the filing deadlins, she said it's not uncommon, especially this year to wait until the last minute.

"I think that with everything that's been going on over the last two years, filing taxes has not been top of mind for many people, and so as the deadline comes up a lot of people are just now remembering 'oh, it's tax time,'" said Burns.