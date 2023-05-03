Weather conditions causing elevated fire danger

Low humidity and dry conditions are causing elevated fire danger for the Big Bend and Southwest Georgia.

Ludie Bond with the Florida Forest Service said due to these conditions, fires can start very easily and spread rapidly despite all the recent rain. She said the few inches of rain some areas saw has already been absorbed into the ground, leaving it more dry again.

Bond said the dry and windy conditions leave more room for a wildfire to start, but there are things you can do to prevent that.

"Pay attention to where you're parking your cars. Don't park over dead, dry grass," said Bond. "When you're starting your lawn mower, maybe start it over the drive way and not over the grass or an area where a blade might hit a rock and throw a spark. Use caution with outdoor grilling."

Bond said although these outdoor activities are normally harmless, they can become very dangerous in these types of weather conditions. For more information on how to prepare your home for wildfires or how to burn on your property safely, you can visit Be Wildfire Ready, Florida.