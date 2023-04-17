WCSO warns community of jury duty, arrest warrant and IRS scams

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is warning their local community of scams involving the issuance of arrest warrants for missed jury duty and payments to fulfill IRS obligations and active arrest warrants.

According to WCSO, any legitimate correspondence related to jury duty, arrest warrants or delinquent IRS obligations will not initiate by phone nor involve any transfer of funds or gift cards over the phone nor electronically.

To avoid any of the scams, the sheriff's office listed the legal process of jury duty, arrest warrants and IRS delinquencies and tips to avoid being scammed.

Regarding jury duty, county residents receive jury duty notices from the Wakulla County Clerk of Courts by mail. Failure to show up for jury duty may generate a notice from the court to appear and explain reasons for not appearing for jury duty, according to the sheriff's office.

If a person is the subject of an IRS investigation, the IRS will notify them by mailing a notice, which would provide detailed instructions for contacting the IRS, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the IRS, law enforcement or the courts will never call and demand payment in forms of gift cards or any other forms of payment in lieu of being arrested.

For anyone that has been defrauded or the victim of a scam, contact the WCSO at 850-745-7100.