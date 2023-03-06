WCSO set to return with Teen Driver Challenge

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that they are returning with their Teen Driver Challenge.

The Teen Driver Challenge is a course designed to teach young drivers defensive driving skills and better prepare them for the realities of driving on the roadway, WCSO said.

The challenge consists of students undergoing classroom training in addition to a variety of hands-on driving experiences set to improve their skills.

The course is set to take place March 31 through April 1. Seats are available on a first come first serve basis.

Students interested must have a valid learner's permit and at least six months of driving experience.

To register, email Deputy Mitch Revels at mrevels@wcso.org along with contact information.

