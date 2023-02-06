WCSO investigating two homicides that occurred in Crawfordville neighborhood

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is investigating two homicides that occurred on Saturday in a Crawfordville neighborhood.

According to WCSO, they received a call on Saturday, Feb. 4, around 3:30 p.m. regarding a possibly suicidal individual located at a Crawfordville home on Carousel Circle. Once deputies arrived at the scene, two deceased individuals were located in the driveway area of the home.

The sheriff's office says the names and further information of the deceased individuals are being withheld due to Florida's Marsy's Law.

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident and according to the sheriff's office, the investigation thus far does not indicate any ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office at 850-745-7100. All calls can be made anonymously.