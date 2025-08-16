WCSO announces 911 system is down, lines being redirected to Tallahassee Leon County Dispatch

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office announced on social media Saturday that their phone lines are partially down, which includes their 911 system and administrative lines.

WCSO says lines are being rerouted to the Tallahassee Leon County Consolidated Dispatch Agency.

They urge residents to contact the Tallahassee Leon County Consolidated Dispatch Line at 850-606-5800 for emergencies. WCSO says they'll be able to route calls to them.

