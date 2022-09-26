Water dispensaries serving as alternative for case water shortage for brewing storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Obviously you should take precaution, but I feel like people are going above and beyond and not in a good way taking precaution because they forget that there are other people that need things," says Gabrielle Allaire.

Gabrielle Allaire has been a grocery delivery driver for 3 years. With everyone preparing for Hurricane Ian delivery orders have almost tripled. She even went as far as to compare the large order response to early Covid 19 days. When asked what the top supplies people were ordering she said bottled water, heat plates and fans.

"They are saying not to panic as you saw but people are almost…panicking," says Allaire.

With cases of water running low there is another option. Stores such as the Community Co-op offer water dispensaries. With no limit on the amount customers can bring their own containers and fill them up for just 29 cent a gallon. Michael Hicks has been an employee of Community Co-op for the past 10 years. Within his time working there he has learned a thing or two about what to expect during hurricane season and how to avoid chaos.

"So just be as considerate as possible and try your best not to hoard.Only what you need and not everything else," says Hicks.