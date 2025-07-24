Water advisories lifted for two beaches in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Beach water advisories have been lifted for Alligator Point and Carrabelle Beach in Franklin County.

According to data from the Florida Health Department, both beaches received a "poor" enterococcus bacteria rating on July 14. As of July 21, the advisories had been lifted.

The health department shows "Moderate" levels and a "No" advisory status for both areas.

According to DOH, elevated bacteria levels in beach water can cause possible health risks.

