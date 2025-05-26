WATCH: VFW Post 3308 hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony

On Monday, Post 3308 held their annual VFW Memorial Day Ceremony.

Neighbors had an opportunity to hear from local veterans and the Daughters of the American Revolution's San Luis Chapter was recognized with a certificate of appreciation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Leon County VFW Post 3308 held a Memorial Day ceremony.

Dozens of neighbors and veterans alike showed to pay their respect for fallen heroes.

Organizers say this decades-long tradition serves as a reminder of the sacrifice made by their friends and family members.

Daughters of the American Revolution's San Luis Chapter was recognized during Monday's ceremony.

This past year the group installed a "Never Forget" memorial within the cemetery. In return, they received a certificate of appreciation.

Phyllis Asztaloz says "It was a complete shock to be called out for that today, it was a quite an honor."

"We should never forget. We should always remember and and I'm hoping that everyone wherever they may be are remembering what this country stands for." added Danie Griffin-Turner.

The ceremony was held at the only VFW cemetery in Florida, right here in the Capital City on Fox Road.

