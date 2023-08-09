WATCH: Thomasville woman accused of plot to kill husband arrives at Bahamian court

(ABC NEWS) — A Thomasville woman accused of conspiring to kill her own husband while on vacation in the Bahamas arrived back at court Wednesday morning.

Thirty-six-year-old Lindsay Shiver is a mother of three. Investigators say she along with two other men allegedly planned to murder her husband of 13 years, Robert Shiver.

Video obtained from ABC News shows her being escorted into a Bahamian court house Wednesday morning. Shiver had appeared at the same court house Tuesday where she learned she would not be released from custody. She returned to the Fox Hill Prison in Nassau, Bahamas Tuesday on a prison bus after that appearance.

Her co-defendants were expected in court as well Wednesday.

Last week, Bahamian police announced an alleged plot to murder Robert; reportedly discovered when a cellphone was found during an unrelated break-in. On that phone were messages allegedly detailing the plan of Shiver and her two alleged co-conspirators, Terrance Adrian Bethel, and Farron Newbold Jr.

Authorities then reportedly arrested the three on the Abaco Islands on July 16; later moving them 90 miles to Nassau.

