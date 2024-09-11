WATCH: Thomasville honors 9/11 heroes with a stair climb

Participants climb 110 stories to simulate the World Trade Center towers.

Firefighters climb in full gear to reflect the struggles of their fallen colleagues.



Dozens of people are climbing over 100 stories to honor the heroes of September 11, 2001.

23 years after the attacks, neighbors from South Georgia are sharing why this climb is so important.

At the Thomas County football stadium, over 300 neighbors walk up these stairs, step by step, to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

Firefighters in full gear....

Videos play, recounting the events of that day 23 years ago.

"The secretary said y'all need to see this because she has gotten a word and we were standing there watching a replay of the planes flying into the tower," said Raney.

Bill Raney, 79 years old and one of the many participants, recalls watching the towers fall in disbelief.

"It was devastating that that could happen in this country with all the safeguards that we have against attack," said Raney.

The climb is all about connecting deeply with the events of that day.

Firefighters aren't just here for a tribute—they're reliving the very struggles their colleagues faced 23 years ago.

In full gear, they run from the downtown fire department to the stadium before beginning their climb.

Tim Connel, Thomasville's fire chief, tells me they're determined to keep going despite the weather.

"They're sacrificing their time, and it's a little drizzly rain, but they're doing what they have to show their respect to the lives lost that day," said Connel.

High school student Lawson Whitfield started his morning early, joining in on a two-mile run with firefighters before continuing with the climb.

He tells me having the YMCA organize this event is really important for bringing the community together

"Never forget, but also it builds patriotism, keeps that American spirit alive, and reminds us to never give up," said Whitfield.

Climbers of all ages are taking part, each with a card showing a 9/11 hero's name and photo. It's a simple way to keep their memory alive with every step.

"I enjoy getting something like this, reading about who I'm carrying around my neck when I'm walking. It's just something I can do to support," said Raney.

All proceeds from today's climb will benefit the Thomasville Professional Firefighters Association, supporting our local firefighter.