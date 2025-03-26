Watch Now
WATCH LIVE! The City of Tallahassee discusses the ownership and operation of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

The City said they are reviewing their lease agreement with the hospital following a TMH request to change their governance model
Channing Frampton
TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee is discussing its lease agreement with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. Right now, The City owns the hospital's land, buildings, and assets, while TMH operates the hospital as an independent nonprofit healthcare system under a long-term lease agreement.

In the agenda—the City Manager's Office states the hospital recently requested the City restructure the hospital's governance model and establish a new Health System Board.

Under the proposal, the new board would oversee the broader TMH health system, while the existing TMH Board would continue to manage the hospital's day-to-day operations.

In a statement, TMH made it clear that the hospital didn't make this request.

