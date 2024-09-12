WATCH: Leon County Government honors local veteran through 9/11 Remembrance Day

The Leon County Government kept the tradition alive for their 9/11 Remembrance Day for 13 years now.

This year the group celebrated a local veteran in the process by beautifying her home.

Watch the video to hear from Veteran Louverne Thomas regarding how the process has been so far.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dozens of Leon County employees and volunteers gathered to serve a veteran in their neighborhood today.

It's one way the county honors the heroes and victims who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks.

Today, the team reached out to Louverne Thomas, a Florida Army National Guard veteran and helped beautify her home.

"They did my yard, they did my house, pressure washed my house— Well, they started pressure washing my house because of the weather they weren't able to finish everything but they did the yard and the landscape. It's beautiful!" said Thomas.

The County has held a 9/11 Day of Remembrance since 2011.