Wastewater plants in Gadsden County report overflows

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Two wastewater plant facilities in Gadsden County experienced water overflows this weekend.

According to a Florida Department of Environmental Protection pollution notice that was released Saturday, the Quincy Wastewater Treatment Plant began overflowing the facility flow equalization tanks at around 7:30 p.m. Friday because of the heavy rain that accumulated in the area.

The news release notes that the facility’s influent pumps were running, but could not keep up with the high flows.

The facility overflowed until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The FDEP estimates that 100,000 gallons escaped into the Quincy creek.

The overflows were almost contained, but the on and off rains led to the overflows to back up.

The second overflow occurred at the Havana Wastewater Treatment Plant. The news release noted the facility's flow equalization tank began to overflow Saturday at midnight.

The facility's pumps were operating, but could not keep up with the incoming flow.

The overflow ceased at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Most of the overflow stopped before 2 p.m. Saturday, but some liquid was leaking out of the electrical junction box for nearly an hour longer until the tank could be dropped.