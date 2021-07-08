Warner Bros. offer FSU students free Space Jam 2 screening July 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warner Brothers Pictures is offering Florida State University students a free screening of the new movie Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 14.

The screening will take place at the AMC Tallahassee 20 theater at 2415 N. Monroe St. at 7 p.m.

Seats are first-come, first-serve and the film will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Warner Brothers reminds students to bring their passes with them to the event. IDs will be checked at the door. Passes must be used by the pass holders.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is the sequel to the original 1996 movie Space Jam that starred NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. The sequel will star current NBA player LeBron James in the main role.

Students can sign up for passes to go to the screening by clicking here.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will release in theaters nationwide and HBO Max on July 16.