Wanted man arrested in Tallahassee during barricade situation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A standoff has ended peacefully in Tallahassee.

Police say 25-year-old Marquis Ellis had been holding someone against their will for the past two days while threatening them with a rifle. After learning that information, police surrounded an apartment on West Tennessee Street and asked neighbors to evacuate. According to police, Ellis was wanted for electronic threat to kill or do bodily harm in Orange County.

At 2:44 p.m. officers tried to contact Ellis by phone and through PA announcements. TPD's Tactical Apprehension and Control Team negotiated the surrender.

At 5:09 p.m., Ellis walked out of the apartment unarmed and was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility where he will await extradition to Orange County. His charges include the electronic threat warrant, aggravated assault with firearm, false imprisonment, and resisting without violence.